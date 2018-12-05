Menu
DRIVING ON: A draft policy for a review of 4WDs and introducing a driver permit were voted down by Coffs Harbour City Council. Boambee Beach, Saturday February 25, 2017.
News

Driving on beaches: vote in our reader poll

Janine Watson
by
5th Dec 2018 6:00 PM

A new policy governing vehicles on our beaches will be discussed at this week's council meeting.

The draft plan is expected to be placed on public exhibition for 28 days from mid-January to mid-February but we want to know your thoughts on the matter.

Coffs City Council will consider the draft policy which suggests a number of changes including the removal of vehicle access to Hearnes Lake Beach due to environmental sensitivity. North of Hearnes Lake Road to Wills Creek is a nesting area for the endangered little terns and records of nesting sea turtles (Green and Loggerhead turtles).

Let us know what you think by voting in out poll.

