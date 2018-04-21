Menu
Login
Elky Blackburn is the newest member of the McClymont clan.
Elky Blackburn is the newest member of the McClymont clan. Instagram
Music

A cute new member for The McClymonts

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Apr 2018 11:14 AM

ONE OF New South Wales' favourite sisters, Mollie McClymont, welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world on Thursday.

Elky Blackburn was born to Mollie and Aaron, a sister for their son Ned.

Mollie wrote on Instagram that she and Aaron has not sopped kissing and cuddling her since she arrived.

In 2016, the two welcomed Ned into their lives. Now their family of four is complete.

The McClymonts are hitting the road for a huge national tour from the end of July to the beginning of December in celebration of their latest single Like We Used To.

Sam, Mollie and Brooke McClymont on the 2018 CMC Music Awards red carpet.
Sam, Mollie and Brooke McClymont on the 2018 CMC Music Awards red carpet. Seanna Cronin
baby birth country music country music singer molly mcclymont music the mcclymonts
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Karate kids shine on the world stage

    Karate kids shine on the world stage

    Sport As Kenseikan Hanshi Mark Passmore casts his eye over his champion karate students who've returned triumphantly from Portugal, his pride is obvious.

    • 21st Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Titans junior ready for spooky first grade debut

    Titans junior ready for spooky first grade debut

    Rugby League BEN Liyou steps into centres for injury-ravaged Ghosts.

    • 21st Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Sensational storm signals wet week ahead

    Sensational storm signals wet week ahead

    Weather Long term forecast predicts rain on every one of the next seven days

    New life to be breathed into Jetty icon

    New life to be breathed into Jetty icon

    News Jetty Village Shopping Centre will be transformed by developers

    Local Partners