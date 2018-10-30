A new look for regional gallery

A THRIVING art community is celebrating much needed improvements to a local gallery.

The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group Inc. is currently enjoying the changes which are part of the third stage of the Showground Gallery upgrade.

Improvements include ceilings and insulation in the main gallery and Studio One, air-conditioning in all rooms, new lighting, painting of the walls and floors of the main gallery and a brand new front glass door.

The State Government funded the project to the tune of $31,236 under the innovative Regional Cultural Fund.

"The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group is a thriving grassroots, not-for-profit organisation which caters for all ages. It is an integral part of our Coffs Coast community,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"It's a wonderful facility which not only showcases their works of art but provides them with a happy place to call home.

"The Regional Cultural Fund is all about supporting projects, whether they be big or small, which enhance the cultural richness and vibrancy of regional communities such as ours.”