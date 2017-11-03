A new look for iconic structure

WHAT DO YOU THINK?: New rails are being trialled at the Jetty.

THE upgraded Jetty Foreshore area is open to the public, so what will be the next project at the harbour?

If you've walked down to the Jetty, you may have noticed a fenced-off area and work taking place to the rails.

A Coffs Harbour City Council representative said the whole Jetty structure would be undergoing a major upgrade next year and the council was using this opportunity to trial handrail options to establish the best design for the future.

The trial handrail pictured above will be removed during the upgrade once the council has settled on a final design.

Construction on the iconic structure began in 1980 and is now thoroughly enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.