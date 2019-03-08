Menu
RUNNING HOT: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team is ready to go for 2019.
RUNNING HOT: The Coffs Harbour Suns women's team is ready to go for 2019. Chris Lane
Sport

A new era is dawning for Coffs Harbour basketball

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Mar 2019 3:50 PM
BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes over summer in anticipation of a season to remember in 2019.

With fresh ideas, a blossoming relationship with Basketball NSW and other associations combined with a steely drive, the light is about to shine brightly upon Sportz Central.

The hours of toil will begin to come to fruition this weekend, with the Suns holding their official season launch.

This afternoon the Suns have secured the services of WNBL player Brittany Smart, who will hold a training session for all females 14 years and over.

The Sydney Uni Flames player has a wealth of knowledge, having played in leagues all over the world, and is ready to show Suns players what it takes to go to the next level.

"Rep coaches are welcome to assist and all domestic coaches are invited to come along and learn,” Suns spokeswoman Lisa Fahey said.

"The training session goes from 3-4.30pm, followed by a meet and greet with Brittany from 4.30-5.30pm.”

Following the session the Suns youth men's team will take to the court at 6pm for their season-opener against the Springwood Scorchers.

Tomorrow is Season Sunrise, another huge day on the calendar for the club.

Basketball NSW officials, including coaching director Curtis Sardi and business development officer Elyse Hicks, will be in attendance to run courses for players and parents.

Smart will also stick around to run training sessions with representative players.

For more information on the activities this weekend visit www.coffsharbourbasket ball.com.au.

basketball basketball nsw coffs harbour basketball coffs harbour suns waratah league
Coffs Coast Advocate

