A new era has arrived for Coffs healthcare

BIG DAY: Andrew Fraser (right) assisted with turning the first sod on Monday. Sam Flanagan

MEMBER for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser is delighted the $194 million Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Project is beginning to take shape.

Mr Fraser helped to turn the first sod on site with health and community representatives on Monday, marking the beginning of a new era for healthcare in the region.

"It's absolutely phenomenal that we now have $194 million ready to be spent to provide the health services that are needed by the Coffs Coast community.... It will give us, I believe, the best healthcare facility in regional New South Wales,” Mr Fraser said.

"It's been a long road to get here, I've had plenty of speed humps in the way... I wore out the knees of my pants I think from begging ministers, treasurers, premiers and deputy premiers to make sure we got the increased funding.”

Mr Fraser said the new facility, which will begin construction in 2019, is just as important for tourists as it is for locals.

"We double our population almost when it comes to Christmas, Easter and other major holiday periods,” he said.

"And at the end of the day they draw a lot of money out of our health service so we've got to provide for them.

"The ED is an extremely important department here because that's where the holiday crowd end up because they've been bitten by blue bottles or have broken a leg up there doing some whitewater rafting.”

The current Coffs Harbour Health Campus was built in 2001.