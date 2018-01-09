A new challenge for 2018?

GET ONBOARD: Gary Murrell, volunteer with Community Transport is encouraging others to join the happy team.

THE saying goes, "if it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you" which is why taking on volunteering at The Community Transport Company should definitely be on your list of new year's resolutions.

The organisation is looking for people in the region willing to dedicate their time, to enable others to keep their independence and get out and about.

The Community Transport Company, CEO, Bethany Simmonds said the team of volunteers provide an integral service to our community, donating time and expertise to provide transport to our elderly, disabled and financially disadvantaged clients.

"Our volunteers become part of our family, and we find more often than not that our volunteers get back more from helping those in need to access services," Ms. Simmonds said.

"In recent times, our service has expanded to provide services for over 5600 people living throughout the Coffs Coast, Nambucca Valley and Bellingen regions and we are in urgent need of more volunteers to keep up with this demand."

Community Transport picks up clients from their homes, taking them to general and specialist health appointments, to hospital for cancer treatment or surgery as well as providing access to shopping centres, visits to relatives or to get a haircut.

"We provide comprehensive induction and ongoing training for all our volunteers who drive on a roster-basis to work within their lifestyle and other commitments," she said.

Volunteers develop a close relationship with clients.

Volunteer bus attendants are also required to attend shopping runs and social events and all volunteers must hold a current unrestricted NSW drivers' licence, undergo RMS driver history check, police check and be fit to drive.

Info: Kylie Cork 0456 547 292 or kyliecork@communitytransport.net.au