A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

PRDNATIONWIDE SELLING AGENT SCOTT STANFORD'S Property Pick of the Week is this home in one of Coffs Harbour's most sought after neighbourhoods.

Scott, tell us about this home:

This home is absolutely immaculate, featuring three extra-large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious, fully fitted out home office.

The master bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, the other bedrooms feature good sized built-ins.

There are both formal and in-formal living areas and a timeless open plan design which flows to a large outdoor entertaining area and extremely private manicured gardens that back onto a reserve and a picturesque little creek.

There's an oversized double garage with loads of storage and an extra shed which could take a large boat or caravan, or be set up as a fantastic home workshop.

WHAT IS MY FAVOURITE FEATURE OF THE HOME?

I would have to say the build quality; constructed 15 years ago, the home has been meticulously maintained and still presents in pristine condition.

WHO WILL BE INTERESTED IN THIS HOME?

Anyone looking for a property that they don't need to spend a cent on, that has no stairs and wants to live in a quiet lovely neighbourhood.

COFFS HARBOUR

32 Moreton Bay Ave

PRICE: $549,000 to $599,000 or Auction

INSPECT: Saturday August 12, 10:45 to 11:15am

CONTACT: Scott Stanford, PRDnationwide, 0422 401 875