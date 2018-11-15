Menu
Catch Les Miserables at the Jetty Theatre.
A musical not to miss

Rachel Vercoe
by
15th Nov 2018 8:30 AM

IT'S an iconic tale about a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption and this is your chance to see the musical live.

Les Miserables, one of the world's longest running musicals tells the story of Jean Valjean, set against the backdrop of 19th century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution.

With an epic score featuring songs I Dream a dream, On my Own and Bring him home, Les Miserables brings Victor Hugo's revolutionary novel vividly to life.

Never staged in Coffs Harbour before, don't miss out on the local production.

The musical will be performed at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from now until Sunday, November 25.

Visit jettytheatre.com

