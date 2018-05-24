A most meaningful cuppa to share

Brenna Smith from Cancer Council NSW, Alan Butler acting CEO of bcu, Kerrie Byles community engagement officer at bcu, Bryan Ussher son of founding chairman at bcu and Geoff Hardaker director of bcu.

Brenna Smith from Cancer Council NSW, Alan Butler acting CEO of bcu, Kerrie Byles community engagement officer at bcu, Bryan Ussher son of founding chairman at bcu and Geoff Hardaker director of bcu. Rachel Vercoe

EVERYONE knows someone who's battled cancer, which is why it's all important to share a cuppa for the NSW Cancer Council.

For bcu's community engagement officer Kerrie Byles, this week's Biggest Morning Tea held huge significance.

"Personally, I have just lost my beautiful mother after a 15-month battle to pancreatic cancer so I have experienced firsthand the overwhelming grief of losing a loved one to cancer,” Kerrie said.

"bcu is passionate about helping and supporting the community, we are very conscious of the impact cancer has on individuals, families, and friends," bcu's community engagement officer Kerrie Byles said.

This year, the s Biggest Morning Tea is looking to recruit 11,100 generous morning tea hosts and raise over $4.9 million to help those affected by cancer.

According to Cancer Council research, one Australian is diagnosed with cancer approximately every five minutes - the length of an average tea break.

On the Mid North Coast, it is predicted 1,824 people will be diagnosed with cancer in a single year, with 628 deaths expected.

Funds raised from Australia's Biggest Morning tea help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs.

Today is the official date for the Cancer Council NSW's Biggest Morning Tea and the public is invited to drop into the bcu branch at Park Beach Plaza this morning.

