A miracle delivery just before Christmas

NEW ADDITION: Michael and Mel Crossland with their newborn son Lochlan.

NEW ADDITION: Michael and Mel Crossland with their newborn son Lochlan. Contributed

MOTIVATIONAL speaker Michael Crossland is often on the delivery side of a moving story.

But his latest chapter in life left him blown away with the birth of his son, Lochlan, on Tuesday.

Michael and wife Melissa welcomed Lochlan into the world, nine weeks premature and weighing three pounds, seven ounces.

While that is a heart warming story, Michael was always told he would never have a baby after he was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma before his first birthday.

Now 33, he said it was a "real amazing thing” to be a father.

"It's excitement but there's a lot of fear. A fear of the unknown,” he said.

Lochlan remains in intensive care in a Sydney hospital.

Michael said he would be spending this Christmas in hospital with Mel and Lochlan.

But he said Lochlan was "getting stronger everyday”.

"We're hoping to take him off oxygen within the next few days,” Michael said.

He hopes to return home to Coffs Harbour with his family early next year.

Michael thanked his supporters for the "thousands and thousands of messages”.