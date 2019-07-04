A Mexican with a mission is coming to town

From traditional favourites to tasty new treats, this Mexican menu has something for everyone to enjoy.

THE builders are still doing the fit-out, but soon the scent of Mexican dishes from a new restaurant will be wafting down the city centre.

Foodies who appreciate great tasting, healthy food and a menu with plenty of options will be counting down the weeks until Zambrero opens the doors to its first Coffs Coast franchise, at Coffs Central shopping.

A menu packed with burritos and chikitos, crispy corn chips and dips, hard and soft tacos, nachos, dos capas, quesadilla and classic bowls filled with jasmine rice, pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa and lettuce has proven popular at more than 165 Zambrero restaurants Australia-wide.

The motto behind their menu is "cooked slow, served fast” where meat is slow-cooked for up to 18 hours, to be served fresh and fast in front of you.

Vegan, vegetarian or gluten/dairy-intolerant? No problem. This menu also has you covered.

The philosophy behind this brand is not just about serving great Mexican food, it's about "paying it forward”.

For every burrito or bowl you purchase at Zambrero, a meal is donated to someone in need. Zambrero has donated more than 30 million meals to those in need through their Plate 4 Plate initiative.

This "Mexican wave” of Zambrero restaurants serving fresh food fast with a humanitarian ethos began with a 21-year-old medical student and entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Prince.

In 2005, while still studying, he opened his first Zambrero restaurant in his hometown of Braddon, Canberra.

Sam wanted to serve good food that did good. Which led him to create the initiative that would in turn deliver millions of meals to people in need the world over and make an impact on the state of world hunger. He called it Plate 4 Plate.

"Plate 4 Plate is who we are, it's why we do what we do”.