A man who in life worked to help others

COMMUNITY MINDED: The late Mick Stanley with his wife Thelma of Sawtell.

A STATESMAN and a servant to Sawtell, the late Mick Stanley was a man people turned to for solutions.

Dedicated to his community, Mick has been remembered as a bloke who 'never said no to anyone'.

No job was too great or too small, and if it was helping others it mostly went unpaid.

From blasting tree stumps with gelignite to clear the fairways for the Sawtell Golf Club, to helping build Sawtell Fun Day and using his tractor to launch everyone else's boat on Sawtell Beach before he hit the water, Mick was a revered legend of Sawtell.

"Mick would do anything for anybody,” Cr Keith Rhoades said, who has been instrumental in having a commemorative panel installed just over a year since Mick passed away.

"It could be as small as trimming a pensioner's hedge to getting on his bulldozer to cut through the vegetation to start

the works for Hogbin Dr when the council of the day didn't have the funds to do it.”

His wife Thelma said Mick was always a

man of action, and when morning traffic on the Sawtell Rd was grinding to a halt towards the Pacific Hwy he took it upon himself to solve the problem.

"He told the council, I'll help you build a road and he got on his bulldozer and cleared the trees in about a week,” Thelma said.

As the story goes Mick and his mates did the work free of charge, on the condition council paid for their diesel.

A Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year and Sawtellian of the Year, Mick was a man of his community.

Mick's Retreat, overlooking Bonville Creek off Lyons Rd at the top of the dipper will be officially unveiled on Monday at 10am.