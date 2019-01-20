Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies in Bruce Highway ute crash

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jan 2019 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died from injuries sustained in a car crash on the Bruce Highway south of Townsville.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two dual cab utilities were travelling in opposite directions on the highway about 5.30am Saturday when one sideswiped the other.

"As a result, a grey Holden Colorado left the road and rolled a number of times," the spokesman said.

"The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Townsville Hospital where he later died."

The driver and passenger of the other ute were not physically injured.

The Townsville Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident, anyone with information that could assist police with their inquiries is urged to phone Police Link on 131 444.

bruce highway crash editors picks fatality

Top Stories

    A child a day rescued from locked cars this summer

    A child a day rescued from locked cars this summer

    Parenting Temperatures can reach 78C in a car on a hot summer day and yet parents are continuing to leave their children in them.

    Man suffers extensive injuries after falling from headland

    premium_icon Man suffers extensive injuries after falling from headland

    News The incident occurred at Mullaway Headland.

    • 20th Jan 2019 10:27 AM
    The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

    News Several individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    • 20th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Dry spell currently gripping Coffs has no end in sight

    premium_icon Dry spell currently gripping Coffs has no end in sight

    News Only a slight chance of falls predicted this week.