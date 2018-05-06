Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact.
FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact. Emma Reid
Breaking

A man, 18, has died after being hit by a car

Emma Reid
by
6th May 2018 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Bargara early this morning.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Initial inquiries indicate that just before 1.40am, a vehicle travelling west on Bargara Road when it struck a man.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other people were injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

MORE TO COME

bargara rd bundaberg police fatal queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Lucky Lotteries prize still up for grabs

    Lucky Lotteries prize still up for grabs

    News A Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize of $200,000 reamains unclaimed.

    SurfGroms program targets landlocked kids

    SurfGroms program targets landlocked kids

    Community Kids new to the region enjoy what locals can take for granted.

    Shots fired in the early morning

    Shots fired in the early morning

    News Police appealing for information after shots fired in Coffs Harbour.

    Big questions demand answers in population debate

    Big questions demand answers in population debate

    News RAI says Coffs Harbour should be able to enter big Australia debate

    Local Partners