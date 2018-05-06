A man, 18, has died after being hit by a car

FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact.

FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact. Emma Reid

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Bargara early this morning.

Initial inquiries indicate that just before 1.40am, a vehicle travelling west on Bargara Road when it struck a man.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other people were injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

