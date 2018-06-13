A maiden first and then on the highway

FUTURE PLANS: Trainer Aiden St Vincent has mapped out a long range campaign for So Shy.

FUTURE PLANS: Trainer Aiden St Vincent has mapped out a long range campaign for So Shy. Trevor Veale

A COFFS Harbour start tomorrow could lead to a city run in a TAB Highway race for maiden galloper So Shy.

Trainer Aiden St Vincent and jockey Rachel Murray believe the New Zealand-bred three-year-old can develop into a midweek city horse once he matures.

"John O'Shea formerly trained him but didn't think he'd be a Saturday horse and I had an owner looking for one that could come along quickly,” the trainer said.

"We gave him a run at Taree over 1000m and he sat just off the pace and while he wasn't able to go with them when they kicked, Rachel liked the run and the extra 200m is going to be ideal.”

So Shy had one run for O'Shea at Kembla Grange for a fifth before selling him to Coffs and the fourth placing at Taree at his first run for the St Vincent stable.

Without going over the top, St Vincent said putting that first win on the board will give the gelding confidence and he'll then look for something further down the track.

"We're out to break his maiden and then look at what other races come up in the preparation.

"Long range I would love to take him to Sydney for a Highway but that may not happen until his next campaign.

"There's a good feel to him and being by Fast'N'Famous he should be able to gallop and be a sound horse that can stand up to a few starts.

"We're looking forward to seeing what he does at Coffs.”