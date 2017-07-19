A long way to the top, but boy is it worth it

Byron Bay kept its unbeaten record in tact after producing a strong second half against Sawtell/Toormina.

WITH only a few matches remaining before the finals start, the Coffs Breakers have gone a long way toward wrapping up the AFL North Coast minor premiership.

In slippery conditions the Breakers jumped back to the top of the ladder courtesy of a 25 point win over the Lismore Swans combined with Sawtell/Toormina's loss to Byron Bay in the final cross conference round for the year.

The results give the Breakers a game break over the Saints on the ladder as well as what could turn out to be a vital percentage gap.

At half time on Saturday Sawtell/Toormina looked the likely winners against Byron but the Magpies came out firing in the third quarter to hold the home team scoreless turning a 13 point deficit into a 15 point lead at the last break.

Byron Bay enhanced its reputation as the best team in northern NSW when it kicked a further five unanswered goals in the final term to run out 47 point victors.

It was an inability to win the ball in the middle and create chances for the forward line that ultimately cost the Saints who had Jed Ellis-Cluff as the only multiple goalkicker.

The Breakers had almost triple the amount of scoring shots the Swans had but inaccuracy in front of goal kept Lismore in the contest.

Although never in danger it wasn't until the final quarter when the Breakers kicked three goals that the result was well and truly sealed.

The Breakers were best served by Jacob Sincock, Liam Paige, Royce Close and Luke Valdes while Brett Vella and Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt were the only players able to manage multiple goals for the home team with two apiece.