A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were immersed in an Asian-inspired retreat at Corindi Beach this week.

This resort-style home at 3 Golden Penda Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide goes online tomorrow.

LJ Hooker selling agent Brendan Sullivan said the home had a soothing ambience.

"Glorious volumes of open-plan living space with six-metre ceilings unfurl over a single level and are beautifully linked with the inviting rear deck and soothing expanse of meditation gardens,” he said.

"Privately secluded beyond the sandstone relaxation cabana, a garden studio offers flexibility as a breathtaking guest pavilion, work area or yoga venue.”

The home offers three bedrooms, multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces and three bathrooms, including the main with a statement timber bath tub.

Balinese influences abound from the welcoming temple doors at the entry to the intricate timber vanities and doors throughout.

"It's a one-of-a-kind slice of Bali Paradise. Set on 1034sq m of land just a three-minute stroll to the Amble Inn, a five-minute drive to Woolgoolga shops, 20-minute drive to Coffs Harbour and only moments away from Corindi Beach village and beaches, it captures a lifestyle of endless modern comfort and authentic, rustic charm.”

See more tomorrow when the Real Estate Property Guide goes online at coffscoastadvocate.com.au