Subscribe Today's Paper
‘A little bit reckless’: Beachgoers flout tough rules

by GREG STOLZ
2nd Apr 2020 5:58 AM
SUNBAKING is a new form of exercise … apparently.

A day after Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate doubled down on his threat to close beaches, The Courier-Mail has captured photos of large crowds on the sands of Surfers Paradise.

Many were just sunbaking - not exercising as permitted under strict new coronavirus restrictions - and some were ignoring social distancing rules.

Brazilian students Livia Britto, 24, Amanda Fortunato, 19, and Eduarda Macedo, 24 were side-by-side on the sand at Surfers, technically in breach of the ban on public gatherings.

Ms Britto said she was aware that non-family groups were restricted to two people and that were supposed to stay 1.5m apart.

Big crowds on Surfers Paradise beach on Wednesday. Picture: Nigel Hallett
"I think we're a little bit reckless, but we all share the same room," she said.

"I don't know exactly all the rules. I don't feel like we're actually in quarantine."

 

Ms Britto said people at greater risk from coronavirus should be taking it more seriously 'otherwise things could get bad'.

"But we feel safer here in Australia than we would in Brazil, I think," she said.

Sunbathers on Surfers Paradise beach on Wednesday
Police have begun patrolling Gold Coast beaches to check that people are obeying the new restrictions.

On Tuesday, Mayor Tate warned he would 'absolutely' close the beaches if people continued to flout regulations. He urged people to stay home and said if they must go to the beach for exercise, they should observe all restrictions.

 

Groups of people at the beach at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Nigel Hallett
"(By closing beaches) you're taking away the essence of the Gold Coast - don't make me do that," he implored people.

Originally published as 'A little bit reckless': Beachgoers flout tough rules

