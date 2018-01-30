A life in colour and on canvas

WHEN you've been painting for more than 50 years there's no shortage of choice for a one-man exhibition.

Local self-taught artist Jim Tozer has been busy this week selecting works to hang at the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group's showground gallery for his solo exhibition, The Way I See It.

This retrospective includes early and new work showcasing Jim's love of landscapes, street-scapes and still lifes.

"I don't normally exhibit on my own but when the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group invited me to put a collection together I couldn't say no,” Jim said.

"The group is is in need of funds to help them finish off the gallery so we are raffling off one of my works.”

There will be around 40 of Jim's artworks, acrylic on canvas, to view and many will be for sale.

Opening night is Friday, February 2 at 6pm and every one is invited to come along view the artwork and meet the artist. The exhibition will continue at the showground gallery until February 28.