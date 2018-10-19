A kiss from a Prince for Lisa

Lisa Nichols to meet the royals Harry and Meghan in Sydney. after her work with Fluro Friday campaign in Woolgoolga . 17 OCT 2018

IT'S a tale as old as time.

A kind-hearted lady, who is a friend to all, stumbles into the life of Prince Charming.

Unfortunately, this story doesn't have the happy couple running off into the sunset to live happily ever after despite a first kiss,?

Yesterday morning, Lisa Nichols, a Woolgoolga resident strongly involved in her community, an advocate for mental health and organiser of the Woopi Beach Fluro Friday event, met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lisa was invited to the royal Fluro Friday event on Bondi Beach by founder of OneWave and Fluro Friday, Grant Trebilco, to speak to the Duke and Duchess.

Fluro Friday is designed to give people an opportunity to start conversations around mental health and is a way of letting people know they are not alone. It encourages them to get in the ocean, surf it out and talk about it.

Yesterday morning, Lisa was part of an anti-bad-vibe circle made up of around 20 people, joined by Harry and Meghan.

"Grant introduced everyone as a group then told Harry and Meghan about what OneWave is all about and talked about Woolgoolga and how the town gets behind it with Fluro Friday and Woopi Wears Yellow,” Lisa said.

Lisa was one of the speakers in the circle and talked about her mother's suicide and the importance of support groups

"I talked about my mum, you could tell Harry and Meghan were really listening and their hearts were part of it.”

Lisa said Prince Harry was passionate about mental health and talked about the importance of helping others so they don't have to suffer.

Once the anti-bad-vibe circle broke up and Prince Harry and Meghan were moving on to yoga, Lisa received a royal kiss on the cheek from the Prince.

"I'm on a bit of a high and am feeling really excited and proud that I go to do it.”

Lisa's social media and phone has been blowing up since the event with family and friends excited for her to have had this opportunity.