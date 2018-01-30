Menu
A King for his community

HONOURED: A humble man with a big heart.
Wendy Andrews
by

LOOKS like Her Majesty has realised what Coffs Coast locals have known for a long time; Geoff "Kingy” King is medal worthy.

In the Australia Day Honours for 2018, Mr King received an Order of Australia medal (OAM) in recognition of his service to the community through a range of charitable organisations.

"I was thrilled to receive the award,” Mr King said.

"I'm proud to be a Coffs Coast local, we've been here for 33 years, and so proud to be able to support community organisations and charities in our region.”

Whether you know Mr King as a respected leader in business being the owner and director of Geoff King Motors, as a board member at Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service, as a passionate supporter of local sporting, surf and youth organisations, or the recipient of the Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year in 2005, the words used to describe this man are similar; 'humble', 'hard-working', 'generous' and 'inspirational'.

"I'm just glad I am in a position to help my community, it's a privilege.”

australia day honours coffs harbour geoff king motors order of australia medal

