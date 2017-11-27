A job for everyone on the Coffs Coast

Waterway engineer

What: Coffs Harbour City Council currently have two opportunities for a full time, permanent Waterway Engineer and full time, fixed term (six months) Waterway Engineer.

This position will develop policies and strategies with regard to floodplain management, coastal and estuarine management, drainage systems, storm water quality management and water sensitive urban design.

Income: Starting salary of $90,464.73 per annum plus super and 3.5% civil liability allowance.

Applications close on Sunday, December 10.

For more information, visit goo.gl/VM7YWo

Building maintenance craftsman - Carpenter

What: Coffs Coast Holiday Parks is currently seeking applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the position of Building Maintenance Craftsman - Carpenter.

This position is responsible for assisting with the maintenance of Coffs Coast Holiday Parks and associated Reserves building assets and structures to the best possible standard and to provide building maintenance advice and expertise to the organisation.

Income: Starting salary of $55,256.66 plus super.

Applications close on Sunday, January 7.

Visit goo.gl/fqYfUf or call Sean on 6648 4438.

Senior housekeeper

What: Coffs Coast Holiday Parks are seeking an experienced Senior Housekeeper to assist in the coordination and implementation of cleaning of the Holiday Parks Cabins, Villas and facilities to a high standard.

The successful applicant will have a minimum of five years relevant experience in a similar role and have the demonstrated ability to lead staff.

Income: Starting salary range of $26.41 per hour.

For more information, call Susan Usher on 6648 4432.

Work placement opportunities

What: Coffs Harbour City Council is offering opportunities for University students in the following areas to work with their Asset Strategies branch over the summer vacation period.

- Bachelor of engineering,

- Bachelor of applied science,

- Bachelor information technology/information systems,

- Bachelor economics or a related discipline.

Submit expressions of interest at coffsharbour.recruitmenthub.com.au/Positions-Vacant/

MyHouse casual sales assistant

What: MyHouse is looking for a passionate retail sales assistant to join their Coffs Harbour team. MyHouse want exceptional individuals who value teamwork, share a love for homewares and are looking for a casual retail sales with the potential for progression.

To apply, visit goo.gl/DG1CHT

Gardener

What: Fruit Farm in Corindi Beach area is seeking a qualified and experienced Gardener to maintain the farm daily. Similar experience in garden and landscape maintenance is required and experience working on farm is preferred. Must have adequate knowledge of pest control and working with chemicals. The successful candidate will be required to work regularly outdoors and in hot or humid weather or rainy/stormy conditions.

Send your resume and cover letter to bhattinewspapper013@gmail.com

HR casual truck driver

What: Booth Crane Truck Hire has a position availablt for a HR casual truck driver. The position would entail for the driver to do deliveries of roofing products to building sites around Coffs Harbour & North Coast on a daily basis if required in a rigid crane truck. The successful applicant must have previous driving experience, crane experience is not necessary but would be an advantage.

Send your resume through to bandwbooth@westnet.com.au or call Brian on 0428 871 754.

Snooze casual sales consultant

What: Snooze is looking for a passionate and driven causal sales consultant. The position will be 10 to 20 hours per week and the successful candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays where required. Some sales experience is preferred however an understanding for the need to deliver superior customer service and a desire to achieve great results is equally as important. The successful applicant will be able to complete manual handling tasks such as floor moves and making beds, have an interest in merchandising, selling homeware and bedding and enjoy working as part of a team.

To apply, visit goo.gl/YkV3vp

Mechanic

What: Automax service centre is looking for a fully qualified motor mechanic for their busy mechanical workshop. The job will be full time with hours to be worked 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday. Willingness to work some Saturdays is essential. Above award salary paid plus superannuation and plus overtime.

To apply, visit goo.gl/PGsykk

Radiographers

What: Global Health Source is looking for a casual/vacation person to join their healthcare and medical team.

To apply, visit goo.gl/yiKmrd

GPS excavator operator

What: WorkPac is currently looking for an experienced Excavator Operator for an ongoing earthworks project in the Grafton area. Candidates must have previous earthworks/civil experience and a strong work ethic. The role will include operating 24t-36t excavators with GPS, experience on these size machines and GPS is a must. Work will include all aspects of earthworks. All successful candidates must be able to provide a National Police Clearance.

To apply, visit goo.gl/GB1Amb