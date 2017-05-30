A hundred years of selfless service

The Pacific City Lions Club are just one of the local Lion's clubs that will be serving up food for the big day.

CARRYING on the message put forth by founder Melvin Jones for over a century now, Lions members' work lies solely in the interest of "the needs of its own community, and in the welfare of its individual.”

Lion' Clubs from around the Coffs Coast are getting prepared to celebrate the international charity group's inspiring 100 years of service next week.

In the past year Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club have raised a total of $10,157 for a number of local organisations and institutions, including public schools, Cancer Council, SES, Meals on Wheels, Mens Shed - to name a few.

In attendance will be Alan Scolari who will be celebrating over 50 years of service in local Lions clubs.

Mr Scolari joined Bellingen Lions in June, 1967 and has since been involved in a number of clubs around the region.

In 1999 he received the Prime Minister's Award for Service to the Community and Lions.

He has served as the NSW Director of the Australian Lions Drug Awareness Foundation and Safety and Road Safety Chairman, among other numerous titles.

In celebration of their upcoming birthday on June 7, a number of local Lions clubs will be holding a free community sausage sizzle from 8am-4pm at Bunnings Warehouse on June 12.