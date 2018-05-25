A hundred cows dead after tick outbreak

TICKED OFF: Cattle tick has been found in several properties across northern NSW.

TICKED OFF: Cattle tick has been found in several properties across northern NSW. Contributed

EXPERTS are reminding producers to practice good farm biosecurity following the recent deaths of around 100 head of cattle on the North Coast.

The cattle died as a result of cattle tick and tick fever across several properties.

The affected properties are now undergoing a NSW Department of Primary Industries cattle tick eradication program, which includes tracing cattle movements and treating cattle to eradicate the tick and tick fever.

Several additional properties have also had movement restrictions placed on them until it can be proven cattle tick is not present.

North Coast Local Land Services advises farmers to quarantine new or returning stock and provide suitable livestock health treatments to rid pests, disease and weeds.

"Issues like this are a reminder to all producers that we must be vigilant with our biosecurity practices to prevent bringing diseases, pests and weeds onto our farms,” Dr Ian Poe, District Veterinarian NCLLS said.

"Holding new cattle in a yard and treating for internal and external parasites as well as vaccinating for key diseases is really a "must do” if you want to protect your stock and your farm.

"There are a range of tickicides and anthelmintics that treat for cattle tick as well products for other external parasites that may be a problem in different seasons, a combination drench is also a good choice for internal parasites and liver fluke.”

Dr Poe said regular monitoring and maintaining stock proof fencing is also essential.

"While cattle are in your quarantine , they should be inspected daily for signs of disease or pest infestation and only let out with other stock when you are confident they are healthy,” Dr Poe said.

"Cattle tick is endemic in parts of Queensland, but fortunately is infrequently identified on the North Coast of NSW.”

Cattle tick can carry a protozoal parasite that is injected into cattle when ticks attach and feed. The parasite causes fever, depression and anaemia. Affected animals may stagger, show nervous signs and have red coloured urine.

NCLLS can help with tick identification. The key to identifying cattle ticks is its pale coloured legs and leg position.

"Investigating unusual illness in livestock and safeguarding agriculture is a key role of the District Vet team” said Dr Poe.

"Early reporting of an issue gives us the best chance of containing and eradicating a disease threat.”

Contact your nearest Local Land Services office if you have any further questions on 1300 795 299.