Menu
Login
Property

A home with income on the side

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

RAINE & HORNE TOORMINA/SAWTELL PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT SCOTT BELLAMY'S Property Pick of the Week is this Coffs Harbour home that will catch the eye of investors.

Scott, tell us about this home:

Positioned in a quiet street with pleasant views over the neighbourhood, the home has three bedrooms upstairs and a one-bedroom self-contained flat downstairs.

The living areas feature floating timber floors and a wood heater, the kitchen is well appointed and the downstairs flat is ideal for the extended family or to lease out.

We have excellent tenants in place paying $360 per week for the upstairs section of the home and the flat was rented at $220 per week, so a possible income $30160pa.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature would be the outlook and the flexibility the property gives the owner. You can live in the home, rent a portion out or lease both the home and the flat.

Who would be interested in buying the home?

I believe the property will appeal to a broad cross section of purchasers; an investor, active retirees wanting a central location and the possibility of rental income, but more than likely a family that appreciates the homes size and location to Coffs central.

COFFS HARBOUR

8 Mt Pleasant Dr

4 bed, 3 bath, 1 car

PRICE: $442,500

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Scott Bellamy, Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell, 0438 581611

Topics:  coffs coast investment property raine and horne toormina/sawtell real estate scott bellamy

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Mate at murder trial: 'I've done something really wrong'

Mate at murder trial: 'I've done something really wrong'

They were friends, housemates, darts buddies. So why did one kill the other?

Mature dog for adoption

Milo is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

Pet of the week: Meet Milo, the female Shitzu x Border Collie

You just can't write off a champ

Two-time World Longboard Champion Harley Ingleby of Emerald Beach on Day 2 of the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship at Jinzun Harbour. 

Coffs Coast's Harley grabs the headlines at World Longboard Champs

Brown makes his way up the Sydney Swans pecking order

SWANNING ABOUT: Former Coffs Swans junior Jake Brown was added to the Sydney Swans today.

Coffs can finally lay claim to having an AFL player of its own

Local Partners

Beach or Bush... Why not Both?

6 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000

A sought after address just minutes from the beach. This home provides a private and peaceful atmosphere, giving the sense of being in the bush but the convenience...

Your Sawtell Beach-side Lifestyle Awaits.....

2/21 Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

Town House 2 2 1 $660,000

Views down Middle Arm Creek to the sea, Bongil Bongil National Park and Bundagen Beach. Leave the car at home, it's only 200m to Sawtell Beach, 270m to Sawtell...

Tranquil Reserve Setting

10 Jane Circuit, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 1 $380,000 ...

If you are chasing some privacy, look no further. This home is bound on 2 sides by a leafy nature reserve, meaning there is only 1 direct neighbour! This would be...

Prime Beachside Location with Great Backyard

12 Crystal Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Looking for that perfect beachside spot, but can't find a home on a decent block? Well this could be it. With plenty of space inside and out. This large 4 bedroom...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $619,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

First floor unit with great views.

1/27 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $255,000

Boasting a very convenient positon right in the middle of the Jetty precinct and Coffs CBD with views to the west, this unit must be on your list to view this...

Convenient Position...Coastal Lifestyle!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $419,000

If you've been searching for your ideal first home or a great investment property, then this spacious terrace style home must be on your shopping list. Situated in...

Park Beach Bargain Buying...

5/70 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

Boasting a position of utter convenience right in the middle of Park Beach. Choose your destination of either the Plaza for your shopping needs, one of the many...

Ocean, Island and Hinterland Views...

4/77-79 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $310,000

Located mid-way between the City Centre and Jetty Beach, this 2 bedroom unit has top floor prime location, with ocean, island, Coffs Creek and hinterland views.

Highly Popular Korora Location...

1/2a Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $445,000

This spacious home offers buyers an entry level property in the exclusive Korora market. A generous open plan design flows out to a large deck overlooking a lush...

Money can’t buy you this mansion

A luxury home on the Sovereign Islands is being sold for Bitcoin.

Couple are seeking more than $6 million in Bitcoin currency

Rangeville home listed for $1.4 million plus

121 Tourist Road, Rangeville

Magnificent Rangeville home listed for offers above $1.4 million

FOR SALE: Motel in Toowoomba on market for nearly $500K

Garden City Motor Inn for sale.

The motel is top-rated in Toowoomba, according to TripAdvisor

Luxury estate sparks plenty of interest

Multi-million dollar estate catches eyes of Sydney buyers