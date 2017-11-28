A home with income on the side

RAINE & HORNE TOORMINA/SAWTELL PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT SCOTT BELLAMY'S Property Pick of the Week is this Coffs Harbour home that will catch the eye of investors.

Scott, tell us about this home:

Positioned in a quiet street with pleasant views over the neighbourhood, the home has three bedrooms upstairs and a one-bedroom self-contained flat downstairs.

The living areas feature floating timber floors and a wood heater, the kitchen is well appointed and the downstairs flat is ideal for the extended family or to lease out.

We have excellent tenants in place paying $360 per week for the upstairs section of the home and the flat was rented at $220 per week, so a possible income $30160pa.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature would be the outlook and the flexibility the property gives the owner. You can live in the home, rent a portion out or lease both the home and the flat.

Who would be interested in buying the home?

I believe the property will appeal to a broad cross section of purchasers; an investor, active retirees wanting a central location and the possibility of rental income, but more than likely a family that appreciates the homes size and location to Coffs central.

COFFS HARBOUR

8 Mt Pleasant Dr

4 bed, 3 bath, 1 car

PRICE: $442,500

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Scott Bellamy, Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell, 0438 581611