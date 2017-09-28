A home unlike any other

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was swept into the breathtaking romance of another era at Middle Boambee this week.

This three-bedroom home with self-contained studio cottage on 3355 sq m at 18 Ayrshire Park Dr

Nolan Partners selling agent Craig Gardner said it was a home to fall in love with.

"It's a magnificent statement of timeless elegance featuring outstanding street appeal. The combination of 12-foot ceilings, ornate plasterwork, hardwood timber floors, a claw-foot bath and wide verandas create a feel-good factor that immediately makes you feel like you've come home.”

The home has been designed in a 1920s style with a functional floor-plan that includes three bedrooms - two with ensuite - formal and informal living zones, a fabulous conservatory, home office and outdoor entertaining gazebo.

Separate from the homestead is a large studio cottage that features an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen, separate bathroom and a loft-style bedroom upstairs.

"On an elevated block, the home ensures privacy and seclusion in what has always been a highly sought-after estate. This is relaxed, semi-rural living incorporating a home of timeless elegance that will be the envy of family and friends,” Mr Gardner said.

