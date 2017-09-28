31°
News

A home unlike any other

CHARMING: This character-filled Boambee home pays homage to yesteryear.
CHARMING: This character-filled Boambee home pays homage to yesteryear. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was swept into the breathtaking romance of another era at Middle Boambee this week.

This three-bedroom home with self-contained studio cottage on 3355 sq m at 18 Ayrshire Park Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, check out the Guide online now.

Nolan Partners selling agent Craig Gardner said it was a home to fall in love with.

"It's a magnificent statement of timeless elegance featuring outstanding street appeal. The combination of 12-foot ceilings, ornate plasterwork, hardwood timber floors, a claw-foot bath and wide verandas create a feel-good factor that immediately makes you feel like you've come home.”

The home has been designed in a 1920s style with a functional floor-plan that includes three bedrooms - two with ensuite - formal and informal living zones, a fabulous conservatory, home office and outdoor entertaining gazebo.

Separate from the homestead is a large studio cottage that features an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen, separate bathroom and a loft-style bedroom upstairs.

"On an elevated block, the home ensures privacy and seclusion in what has always been a highly sought-after estate. This is relaxed, semi-rural living incorporating a home of timeless elegance that will be the envy of family and friends,” Mr Gardner said.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide online.

Topics:  boambee coffs coast nolan partners real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Truckies back bypass calls

Truckies back bypass calls

The Coffs Coast Advocate takes a look at what it's like travelling through Coffs Harbour during peak hour in a B-double truck.

Full Speed ahead for Axemen

Orara Valley Axemen winger Stevan Cetinich finds some room to run against the Woolgoolga Seahorses. Group 2 rugby league 30 July 2017 Coramba Sportsground

Col Speed returning for a second year as first grade coach at Orara.

So much more than a store

A new space at Moonee Marketplace

Kat McKinnon has bright pink hair and shoes to match.

Driver seriously injured in log truck rollover

The driver of a log truck that overturned on the Orara Way at Glenreagh has been airlifted from the scene with chest and spinal injuries.

Driver of log truck airlifted with chest and spinal injuries.

Local Partners