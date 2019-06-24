A history of World Cup conflict of Ashes rivals

England and Australia meet in a World Cup group clash at Lord's on Tuesday with plenty riding on it - especially for the stumbling hosts.

It will be the eighth time the old rivals have faced off in World Cup fixtures, with Australia having won five of the previous seven meetings between the arch rivals.

Headingley 1975: Gilmour's great day

England 93 (Gilmour 6-14) v Australia 94-6 Australia won by 4 wickets

The first World Cup meeting between England and Australia was a low scoring affair.

Gary Gilmour took six for 14 as England were bundled out for just 93 in a sensational semi-final during the inaugural World Cup.

The left-arm paceman's work was far from finished, with Australia 39-6 when he came in to bat. But Gilmour's 28 not out helped see Australia into the final.

Lord's 1979: Boycott's double strike

Australia 159-9 v England 160-4 (Gooch 53) England won by 6 wickets

Geoffrey Boycott was never suited to one-day cricket, but had his day against a depleted Australia.

An Australia side weakened by the absence of its World Series Cricket 'rebels' were held to 159-9 as Geoffrey Boycott, best known as an opening batsman, took 2-15 with his medium-pacers while bowling in a cap.

Kolkata 1987: Gatting's reverse helps Australia win final

Australia 253-5 (Boon 75) v England 246-8 (Athey 58) Australia won by 7 runs

Australia’s first ever World Cup title came with the added pleasure of beating England in the final.

England were making steady progress chasing their target, at 135-2 in the final, when captain Mike Gatting tried to reverse sweep opposing skipper Allan Border's occasional left-arm spin, only to be caught behind off a top edge for 41. The innings then fell away as Australia won their first World Cup.

SCG 1992: Botham downs the Aussies again

Australia 171 (Moody 51; Botham 4-31) v England 173-2 (Gooch 58, Botham 53) England won by 8 wickets

Ian Botham was a thorn in Australia’s side, both in whites and the pyjamas.

Ian Botham reserved many of his best performances for Australia and the England great produced another fine all-round display in this match, taking four wickets and following up with a fifty at the top of the order.

Port Elizabeth 2003: Bichel's match

England 204-8 (Bichel 7-20) v Australia 208-8 (Bevan 74 no) Australia won by 2 wickets

Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel combined to see off a spirited England in Port Elizabeth.

Andy Bichel was not a regular in the Australia side but he seized his chance this day with a stunning 7-20 in South Africa.

Even so, Australia were on the brink of defeat at 135-8, only for renowned 'finisher' Michael Bevan (74 not out) and Bichel (34 not out) to share an unbroken stand that saw them win with two balls to spare.

North Sound 2007: Australia quicks in the wickets

England 247 (Pietersen 104, Bell 77; Bracken 3-33, Tait 3-41, McGrath 3-62) v Australia 248-3 (Ponting 86, Clarke 55 no) Australia won by 7 wickets

A bad tempered clash once more went Australia’s way in Antigua in 2007.

England were well set at 164-2 but wickets fell steadily after Glenn McGrath dismissed Ian Bell despite a hundred from Kevin Pietersen.

Ricky Ponting (86) and Michael Clarke (55 not out) were then in the runs as Australia won comfortably.

Melbourne 2015: Finch runs riot

Australia 342-9 (Finch 135, Maxwell 66, Bailey 55; Finn 5-71) v England 231 (Taylor 98 no; Marsh 5-33) Australia won by 111 runs

Aaron Finch will be hoping for a repeat of his 2015 destruction when the sides meet at Lord’s.

Aaron Finch hit a century on his home ground as Australia opened their campaign in style.

England's crushing defeat was made worse when James Taylor was denied a hundred on World Cup debut hundred after an umpiring error saw James Anderson run out when the ball should have been dead during a review.