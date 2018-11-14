A helping hand in Cambodia

Southern Cross University nursing student Helen Wicks is eager to be immersed in Cambodian life, health and culture.

WITH a suitcase full of sunnies and prescription glasses, nursing student Helen Wicks boarded her plane to lend a hand in Cambodia.

Currently studying at Southern Cross University on the Coffs Coast, Helen is spending three weeks based in the Cambodian city of Siem Reap, providing optical health support in a region where eye problems are prevalent among the poorer population.

"You can't change everything in three weeks, but small steps are sustainable,” Helen said.

She was given the opportunity to travel to Cambodia as part of the New Colombo Plan, an Australian initiative aiming to lift knowledge of the Indo-Pacific in Australia by supporting Australian undergraduates to study and undertake intern-ships in the region.

Unaccustomed to challenges, Helen has raised four children and worked in the disability sector before becoming a mature age student at uni.

"I had thrived in the disability sector. I really thought I had found my calling and went on to complete my cert 3 and cert 4 qualifications.

"I was working with people aged from 18 to 60 in Coffs Harbour and I really felt that I had something to give. I was fulfilled and knew I was making a positive difference.

Helen's decision to study nursing was sparked by personal experience.

"When a serious health issue let a family member to hospital for triple bypass surgery, I was able to appreciate the profound contribution and compassion of the nursing staff.

On her return from Cambodia in early December, she will head to Sydney to spend a week supporting people in a mental health recovery camp..

Twenty students from SCU will travel to Cambodia for the health promotion and primary care placement, including nursing students and five allied health students studying speech pathology and occupational therapy, from Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Gold Coast campuses and online.