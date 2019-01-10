A helping hand for the Brindle's

HE'S a husband and father to two young children going through an ordeal wished upon no one.

After undergoing brain surgery to remove a brain tumour late last year, Steve Brindle from Coffs Harbour experienced complications and had to endure another surgery shortly after to put in a shunt.

During this emotional and stressful time for the Brindle family, a GoFund Me page was created by Kelly Amos to support them.

"For the past eight weeks, Steve has had non-stop nausea and vomiting, been on the verge of bladder rupture, he has blurred vision and he now has pneumonia," Kelly wrote on the fund-raising page.

"He has a nasal gastric feeding tube and they are scanning the shunt to check for infection. Steve needs to have radiation when he is well enough."

Kelly said Steve has an adoring wife Andrea and two beautiful young children. He also runs his own business to provide for his family.

"They were hoping he would be back working about now but unfortunately, he still has a long road to recovery."

Currently in hospital seven hours away from his family, Andrea has taken time off work to be with her husband.

"We want to support Steve and his young family as he will not be able to get back to work as soon as they had hoped due to all of the ongoing complications he has endured."

Earlier this week, Steve had a third operation to put a drain into his head to drain fluid and was still in ICU.

To show your support for the young family, click here.