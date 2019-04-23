A guide to local Anzac Day Services
COFFS HARBOUR
5.20am: Dawn Service, Cenotaph in Vernon St.
9.30am: Main Service, Cenotaph in Vernon St.
5pm: Flag lowering at Cenotaph
SAWTELL
6am: Dawn Service Lyall Rose RSL Memorial Park 4th Ave
11am: Main Service commences after March
BELLINGEN
5.30am: Dawn Service, War Memorial Hyde St.
9am: March, Church St via Hyde St to War Memorial, marchers assemble corner William and Church streets 8.45am
9.15am: Main Service at War Memorial, Hyde St.
WOOLGOOLGA
5.30am: Dawn Service at Woolgoolga War Memorial, 17 Beach St, Woolgoolga
11am: March. Assemble at Post Office 10.40am. March route, west along Beach St to War Memorial, 17 Beach St, Woolgoolga
11.15am Main Service
DORRIGO
5.30am: Dawn Service at the Dorrigo Monument
11am: March and Main Service. Assemble 10.40am outside the RSL Club.
URUNGA
6.30am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph
10.45am: Assemble at corner of Morgo and Bowra streets for 11am March
11.15am: Anzac Service at Cenotaph
REPTON/MYLESTOM
5.30am: Dawn Service at Memorial Tablet (cnr Bailey St and Mylestom Dr)
GLENREAGH
5.30am: Dawn Service at the Memorial in the grounds of Glenreagh School of Arts.