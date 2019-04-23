Menu
Solemn ceremonies honour sacrifices made at war.
News

A guide to local Anzac Day Services

23rd Apr 2019 12:30 PM

COFFS HARBOUR

5.20am: Dawn Service, Cenotaph in Vernon St.

9.30am: Main Service, Cenotaph in Vernon St.

5pm: Flag lowering at Cenotaph

SAWTELL

6am: Dawn Service Lyall Rose RSL Memorial Park 4th Ave

11am: Main Service commences after March

BELLINGEN

5.30am: Dawn Service, War Memorial Hyde St.

9am: March, Church St via Hyde St to War Memorial, marchers assemble corner William and Church streets 8.45am

9.15am: Main Service at War Memorial, Hyde St.

WOOLGOOLGA

5.30am: Dawn Service at Woolgoolga War Memorial, 17 Beach St, Woolgoolga

11am: March. Assemble at Post Office 10.40am. March route, west along Beach St to War Memorial, 17 Beach St, Woolgoolga

11.15am Main Service

DORRIGO

5.30am: Dawn Service at the Dorrigo Monument

11am: March and Main Service. Assemble 10.40am outside the RSL Club.

URUNGA

6.30am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph

10.45am: Assemble at corner of Morgo and Bowra streets for 11am March

11.15am: Anzac Service at Cenotaph

REPTON/MYLESTOM

5.30am: Dawn Service at Memorial Tablet (cnr Bailey St and Mylestom Dr)

GLENREAGH

5.30am: Dawn Service at the Memorial in the grounds of Glenreagh School of Arts.

 

