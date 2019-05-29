A guide to bridal trends in 2019-20

The Coffs Coast Wedding Expo will be held at Bonville Golf Resort on Sunday.

The Coffs Coast Wedding Expo will be held at Bonville Golf Resort on Sunday. Matthew Deans

WHETHER you're close to your big day, or just dipping your toe into the planning of your dream wedding you wont want to miss The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

More than 500 brides-to-be, their grooms, family and friends will fill the stunning surrounds of Bonville Golf Resort where more than 40 exhibitors will be ready to share their expertise.

Don't miss it on Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm. Here's the guide to wedding trends in 2019.

Vows :- When you finally make it to the altar and stand face to face with your future husband or wife, there are a thousand words you may wish to say, or perhaps none at all. There is an art to writing the perfect vows.

How to Wow with your Vows at the Altar

Bridesmaids:- If you are lucky enough to have a large number of close friends or family members that have made the cut for your bridal party, it means you will soon be embarking on the quest to find the perfect dress to suit them all.

To find a dress that not only complements every bridesmaid's shape, but also makes them feel comfortable, confident, and happy on the day, is no small feat.

How to impress with bridesmaids dresses

Hair and veils :- Even though the Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle wore a veil on her wedding day long enough to stretch half way down the aisle on her way to marry Prince Harry in 2018, it seems veils are taking a back seat to other choices.

Trending bridal hair and accessories for 2020

Bridal style :- Modern, rustic, boho, nautical - the style or theme of your wedding is what sets the scene for your special day. Everything from flowers to table arrangements and lighting come into play, and the options are endless.

Styling trends for modern brides at the Wedding Expo

The cake:- YOU'VE walked down the aisle, said your vows, spent hours taking photos, enjoyed dinner while listening to heartfelt speeches and before you hit the dance floor, it's time to cut the cake.

When all is said and done, are your guests really going to devour an entire four-tiered cake?

Or will you go home with a lifetime supply of butter-cream in your freezer?

Alternative desserts could be the 'icing on the cake'

Inspiration :- Local brides share their favourite wedding shots on the Coffs Coast in this photo gallery.

Brides of the Coffs Coast - 2019