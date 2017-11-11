A great city of big attraction

Take a Look

IF YOU haven't yet been down to see the new Jetty4Shores, why not pop down this weekend? We've had such positive feedback on the new spaces and features and it's been great to see so many people going down there just to appreciate this fantastic new attraction at the harbour.

The Sound of Music

And another must-do is to go and see the new production of The Sound of Music at the Jetty Memorial Theatre. I went this week and I'd highly recommend it.

The talent on show was amazing and everyone involved simply does it for love.

Please go along and show your support.

STLL: National Still Life Award

I'm really looking forward to experiencing the very first STLL: National Still Life Award when it opens on November 25. The finalists were selected from over 600 entries - the highest number of entries to the Gallery's still life award in its ten year history.

Artists from all states and the ACT, and at all stages of their careers, are represented.

In fact, I know the Gallery staff have been bowled over by the number of entries and their variety. It's very exciting to see that STILL has - in its very first year - been recognised as an important, nationally significant opportunity for artists.

A total of 63 artists have been shortlisted and the artworks include painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, sculpture, video, printmaking and textiles.

The overall winner will receive $20,000 and the winner of the People's Choice Award will take home $5,000.

I'd like to thank the local Coffs Harbour sponsors that are supporting the award. Mercedes Benz Coffs Coast is the Major Sponsor alongside Supporting Sponsors Slater & Gordon, Saso Creative and Moving Art.

Lest We Forget

Today is, of course, Remembrance Day, which marks the anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.

It's a day on which we remember and appreciate the sacrifice of those who have died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts. Lest we forget.