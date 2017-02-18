A good day to travel

32°
18th Feb 2017 8:30 AM
MEET THE TEAM: Helloworld travel experts Greta Lindsay, Annie Redgrove, Sierra White, Halena Sharp and Andrew Wellington are at Travelfest next Saturday.
ARE you thinking about a European River cruise or maybe a relaxing island getaway?

Whether you're planning your first trip or you are a seasoned traveller, Travelfest will open your world, with exhibitors offering destinations such as Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada and Africa along with industry experts on cruising throughout the world.

It's an event not to be missed with lots of exclusive travel deals for the day.

Come along and chat to the travel experts and have all your questions answered.

Helloworld Coffs Harbour at Park Beach Plaza has been locally owned and operated for the past 26 years and has always strived to make clients' travel dreams a memory of a lifetime.

The expo offers exclusive savings on flights, hotels, cruises, packaged holidays and tours and allows you to speak to the experts directly, with representatives from the world's top travel companies in attendance on the day.

Industry experts from APT, Insight Vacations, The Cruise Team, Insider Journeys, Qantas Holidays, Wendy Wu, Africa Safari Co. Grand Pacific Tours, and Anzcro New Zealand will be in attendance.

For a more in-depth experience, Helloworld Coffs Harbour has organised a series of scheduled presentations.

Starting from 11am and running for 30 minutes each, we have Grand Pacific Journeys exploring New Zealand, Africa Safari Co talking about Africa holidays, Insight Vacations guiding you through Europe, and APT River Cruising, Princess Cruises and Wendy Wu Tours exploring Asia.

It's going to be a fantastic day so come and be inspired for your next journey, speak to the experts, bag a travel bargain and start the year off with your travel dreams firmly in sight.

Come along and chat to the team of passionate travellers, Greta, Andrew, Sierra, Annie and Halena, who have a combined total of 68 years of experience in the travel industry, offering personalised service and travel expertise that our customers have come to expect, trust and rely on.

The Helloworld Coffs Harbour Holiday and Cruise Expo is on next Saturday, February 25 at the Promotions court at Park Beach Plaza from 10am to 3pm.

Contact Helloworld on 66526766 for more information about the expo.

