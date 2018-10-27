‘My baby is dying in Bangkok Hospital’ Qld mum’s plea

Gold Coast mother Elisha Robinson has made a heartbreaking plea to save her baby girl's life while in Phuket.

A GOLD Coast mother living in Phuket has made an heartbreaking plea to help save the life of her baby girl.

On Friday afternoon Elisha Robinson from Nerang posted on a Facebook community page called Phuket 101 Community crying out for o negative blood.

"MY BABY IS DYING IN BANGKOK HOSPITAL PHUKET TOWN SHE NEEDS O NEG BLOOD," she wrote.

"PLEASE HELP ME SOMEONE PLEASE IM BEGGING I CANT LOOSE MY BABY."

The former Trinity Lutheran College student explained that her eight-month-old daughter had septicemia and meningococcal.

Elisha Robinson made an emotion plea for help to save her daughter who is sick in Phuket.

And the heartbreaking situation was only made worse by Ms Robinson having 0 negative blood but not being able to give it to her dying daughter.

"She can only have o neg and they won't allow me to donate my o neg blood as I haven't been here for 6 months," she wrote.

"I don't understand."

The post was made on Friday about 5pm Gold Coast time and has been shared 1500 times since.

One person wrote that the post had driven people to donate blood.

"Even Thais are going to the red cross to donate," Chrisna Van Wyk wrote.

"It's amazing."

However, at 11pm Gold Coast time, Ms Robinson posted that her daughter still needed a transfusion.

"She is still fighting septicema as well as meningococcal," she wrote.

"Please pray for us.

"My baby girl is my life."

At 2pm today someone posted that the child Lilli was still unstable.

"Talked to the ICU at BKK Hospital this morning," Kate Rutkovskaya posted.

"Lilli's state is unstable, she has sepsis and needs blood constantly.

"We're sending 3 donors to the Red Cross today."