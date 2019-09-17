A glimpse into Coffs’ largest luxury development

The Shoreline development is starting to take shape. On the right is an artist impression of the front entrance.

WHILE the call for tenders has been delayed, progression of ground work on the $150 million Shoreline Park Beach development is giving locals a glimpse into what’s to come.

The request for construction tenders from developers Bachrach Naumburger Group was initially expected to go out mid-September but this has been pushed back until the end of the month, general manager Steve Gooley has told The Advocate.

Mr Gooley said the tender process would take up to two months and hopes it will be awarded in mid-December.

He also said all subcontractors would be local.

The Shoreline development site.

The construction on the luxury aged care centre and senior living community — which will boast facilities including a pool, bowling green, library and clubhouse — is expected to begin at the end of January.

External fences, rendered and painted, were recently erected and landscaping has been under way as part of the early works on what will be an exclusive gated community.

Local contractor F M Glenn has been working on the foundations with screw piles installed at an approximate depth of 24m.

The project, which is the largest ever to be certified by Coffs Harbour City Council, is expected to take up to eight years to build and will be split into three stages.

It will consist of 18 townhouses, 143 apartments, and a state-of-the-art 120-bed high-needs aged care facility.

Speaking at The Advocate’s Future Coffs Harbour forum last month, Mr Gooley revealed the Bachrach Naumburger Group was already working with TAFE NSW and Southern Cross University to hire more than 120 people full-time when the doors open in 2022, ensuring there are “definite career paths” for students in Coffs Harbour.