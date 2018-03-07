A gift of life

LIFE SAVERS: BDC students Tyler Widdowson, Juliette Oliver, Ellie Spain, Sydney Stroud, Aydin Yumru, Tai Crismale, Montana Wall, Dr Robert Browning and Dr Alan Tankel, director of emergency medicine at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

LIFE SAVERS: BDC students Tyler Widdowson, Juliette Oliver, Ellie Spain, Sydney Stroud, Aydin Yumru, Tai Crismale, Montana Wall, Dr Robert Browning and Dr Alan Tankel, director of emergency medicine at Coffs Harbour Health Campus. Rachel Vercoe

WHEN your life is on the line or you're rushed to the Emergency Department at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus, these doctors and nurses among others will be the ones to do everything in their power to make everything okay.

Earlier this week, they visited four schools to teach around 700 children life saving CPR skills.

Coffs Clinical Network Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Alan Tankel led the ED team on the visits as part of the Take Heart Australia program, which aims to increase cardiac arrest survival rates.

Dr Tankel said the skills are something that can save a life as there's roundabout a 10% survival rate of cardiac arrest which increases up to 40% when there are people who can perform CPR immediately.

"It's very easy to teach and remember and it can ultimately save a life,” Dr Takel said.

The four schools taking part in the program were Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Toormina Public School, St John Paul College and Bishop Druitt College.