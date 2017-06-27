A giant Nutella jar to rival our Big Banana

COFFS HARBOUR: Back by popular demand, Nutella Road Trip makes its highly anticipated return to the road for its second year, this time showing Coffs Harbour some Nutella love.

Delivering Australia's favourite hazelnut spread for free as part of a delicious menu, a specially made seventh item, banana pops with Nutella will hero the area's renowned tourist attraction.

This is one worth-while reason to leap out of bed this winter.

The food truck disguised as a toaster will be making its way to 12 stops up the east coast through New South Wales and Queensland.

This week is Coffs Harbour's turn with the roadshow stopping at the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour on Thursday from 9am to 12pm to showcase new and exciting ways Nutella can be enjoyed in the morning.

A series of six delicious creations have been created for the menu, plus the local addition, by food truck legend and chef, Alistair Fogg from The Nighthawk Diner.

The menu features classic Nutella favourites and will be inspiring Aussies to change up the way they have breakfast.

Fogg brings the trend of sweet and salty with a smashed sweet potato and crushed pretzels on a toasted brioche as well as waffles with banana, roasted hazelnuts and a delicious drizzling of Nutella on top.