A garden makeover blooming good cause

DREAM TEAM: The Green Team from Coffs Harbour Golf Club is auctioning a mini makeover in the name of charity.

A SILENT bid could get you a backyard worth shouting about.

As part of their fundraising efforts in the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out, the team at Coffs Harbour Golf Club has come up with a green idea to get attention.

"We all sat down and had a chat about what we could do to raise some money,” said Paul McAra, general manager Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

"The guys in the green shed came up with the idea of a silent auction with the winner receiving a mini garden make-over and we're all getting behind it.”

Now in its fifth year, the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out, being held on June 27 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, is a fundraising initiative that encourages all community members to register and sleep out for the night, enduring what 105,000 homeless Australians experience on any given night.

"Pretty much all our office crew will be part of the sleep out; that's myself along with Kylie Butcher, Zoie Swindells, Lianna Watkins and Melissa Rook, ” Mr McAra said.

"This is the first time we've been part of the event and we really want to raise some money. So if you want the guys to come around to your yard, get your bid in. The guys are very good at what they do.”

The silent auction is being drawn on June 15. To enter a bid email marketing@coffsharbourgolfclub.com.au or send a private message on the Coffs Harbour Golf Club Facebook page, or drop into reception and lodge in person.