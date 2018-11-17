Menu
SOUL FOOD: Students and staff at Orara High School opened their garden to the community after months of work.
News

A garden for the community

Rachel Vercoe
by
17th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

AS a way to strengthen ties with the community, months have been spent creating a garden at Orara High School.

Yesterday, staff and students were excited to open the garden to the public and show off their hard work building garden beds and growing vegetables.

Students from Years 7-10 have built five large raised beds under supervision to grow produce for the school canteen and community.

Principal Malcolm McFarlane said the area would include a yarning circle, designed by students and the local Aboriginal community, as a meeting place for parents and carers, particularly those new to the school.

"We have a number of families newly arrived from the Middle East, particularly Syria,” he said.

"They don't often have established gardens of their own and now have access to the herbs and vegetables they routinely use, so we're hoping these gardens can fill those gaps.”

