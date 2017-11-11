A fuel-injected formula for WRC success

THE LOWDOWN: The Friday stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia will move north of Coffs Harbour.

THE 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia will again offer incredible WRC spectating.

On Thursday afternoon, the 78 teams contesting the WRC, ARC and New South Wales and Queensland rally championship will parade their vehicles in the Coffs Harbour city centre while meeting fans.

Come Friday it's down to business, with the opening stages at Central Bucca from 8.15am.

On Friday night, the Destination NSW Super Special Stage will light up the Jetty Foreshores to the spectacular backdrop of the Coffs Harbour waterfront.

On Saturday, the rally action heads to Nambucca Valley, including a popular stage at the Raleigh raceway.

Then on Saturday afternoon from 4.30pm it is back to the Jetty Foreshores for a massive night of entertainment.

Sunday is podium day, with the morning action returning to Bucca ahead of the all-deciding NSW Forests Rally Village Wedding Bells Stage near Woolgoolga.

From there it is off to the podium presentation and champagne spray.

The service park at C.ex Coffs International Stadium will open for free spectating during the three days of action.