A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

FURRY GOOD CARE: Relax knowing your pet is well looked after.

FURRY GOOD CARE: Relax knowing your pet is well looked after. Contributed

GOING away and struggling to find someone to look after your pet?

There's a new site available to make finding a pet sitter easier whether you have a dog, bird, reptile, fish, horses or cats.

The Sitter Guide was developed by Daevid Richards and is a new online service in Australia designed to take the stress out of finding suitable care for all pets great and small.

As a frequent traveller and owner of Herbie the canary, Daevid found it difficult to find someone to look after him as most pet sitting companies only serviced pets with paws.

Seeing a gap in the market for a pet sitting service to also care for pets without paws, Daevid developed the Sitter Guide.

Similar to an Airbnb for pets, the site connects pet owners with pet sitters.

Membership is free and sitters and pet owners are automatically covered by free insurance, ID checks and 24/7 support.

Sitter Guide also offers income opportunities for the unemployed, underemployed, retirees and those looking for supplementary lifestyle income.

Daevid has spent the past two years developing the concept and website, which is now launching in the NSW market.

The rest of Australia will follow in 2018, followed by launches in New Zealand, the UK and the USA.