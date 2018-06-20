A fistful of dollars after seven years of neglect

Endorsed Labor candidate for the state seat of Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge.

Endorsed Labor candidate for the state seat of Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge. Charis Brownlie

COFFS Harbour Labor candidate Tony Judge has slammed the Berejiklian/Barilaro Government's State Budget dubbing it 'a con on local voters'.

Mr Judge said after eight Coalition State Budgets the gap between Sydney and regional New South Wales had widened.

"The State Government is waving a fistful of dollars at the people of New South Wales in a cynical attempt to make us forget seven years of inaction on hospitals and schools, asset selloffs and cost of living increases," Mr Judge said.

"They think that throwing money at us in a pre-election budget will give us all amnesia about years of cuts to TAFE, mismanagement of infrastructure projects and the longest elective surgery lists in NSW history.

"The people of Coffs Harbour are much too smart to fall for such a transparent attempt to buy an election win in 2019."

He said under the Coalition State government electricity prices had risen by 60% since 2011.

"That's despite their assurances that the sell-off of poles and wires would decrease power prices," Mr Judge said.

"They want us to ignore the record low wage growth under this government that has made essential services less affordable for working families.

"Regional NSW has suffered under this government.

"Less than 15% of road funding is going to country NSW.

"Rural and regional communities have suffered job cuts, service downgrades and crumbling infrastructure, while funding was wasted on costly road and transport projects in Sydney.

"Funding for schools and hospitals has been put on hold while the government rushes through the demolition and rebuild of stadiums in Sydney," he said.