Coffs Harbour fisherman Daniel Curzon caught a sailfish while live baiting off South Solitary Island.
A fish of a lifetime

Rachel Vercoe
24th Jan 2019 10:15 AM
PART of the excitement of heading out to sea with a fishing rod in hand is never quite knowing what the day will bring.

It could be a pod of dolphins riding your bow wave, seeing hammerheads swimming slowly on the surface or in the case of local fishermen Daniel Curzon, catching a fish of a lifetime.

While live baiting offshore on Sunday afternoon with his friend Brad King, Daniel was lucky enough to hook up to a sailfish.

There are a handful of reported captures of sailfish in NSW waters each year and Daniel has added to the list.

"Amazing to see it light up in the water and almost jump into the boat on multiple occasions,” Daniel wrote on a post about the catch.

NSW DPI Fisheries reposted the photo and said after a quick photo, the fish was released in excellent condition.

"Sailfish are a member of the Istiophoridae family, which also includes marlins. They are easily identifiable due to their large sail-like dorsal fin, electric blue-purple spots and vertical bands,” the post said.

"Sailfish tend to congregate around reefs and islands in the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

"The distribution of sailfish is very dependent on the warm nutrient rich waters of the East Australia Current, which has been running hard so far this year.

The Australian spearfishing record sailfish was also shot off Coffs Harbour by Gavin Smithers in 2002.

Coffs Coast Advocate

