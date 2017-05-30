A fair reason to celebrate in the valley

ORARA'S Valley Fair will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Monday June 12, the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

Fair organisers are calling for everyone who has worked on the committee and helped out during those four decades to attend this year's fair and help cut the giant cake at 11am to mark this special milestone.

Throughout its history, the community festival has been organised and run entirely by volunteers and held in the bush, at Upper Orara Recreation Reserve.

The only one of its kind on the Coffs Coast, the fair celebrates the joys of country life with wood chopping and tree felling; traditional children's races and games, pony rides and bungy bouncing; working vintage farm machinery and vintage cars; hay rides pulled by farm tractors; whip cracking and circus skills workshops and farm tours; the Tallowood bush band and local dancers; bush ballads, blacksmiths, farm animals and reptile shows.

The Fair, which donates profits to local charities, aims to provide an affordable day out for everyone, so there will be a free bus to and from the Fair from Glenreagh, Nana Glen, Coramba and Coffs Harbour with Glenreagh Bus Service.

FARM LIFE: Farm animal petting is always the hit with kids at the Orara Fair. Belinda Scott

The Fair is a scenic 15 minute drive west of Coffs Harbour with plenty of free parking and will be held from 9.30am to 4pm on June 12.

Entry is $5 for adults, $2 for school aged children, with younger children free.

For information on bus pick-up times see the fair's Facebook page or go to oraravalleyfair.com.au