A fair go for our schools

The launch of the Fair Funding Now! campaign at Sandy Beach Public School. Twitter/Teachers Federation

PRINCIPALS, parents and teachers joined community members at the launch of the Fair Funding Now! campaign at Sandy Beach Public School this week.

Residents gathered at the school on Thursday while another launch took place at South Grafton Public School.

According to the NSW Teachers Federation, the campaign aims to secure 'fairer funding' for public schools and a reversal of the Turnbull Government cuts which will cost local schools ore than $23million in 2018 and 2019.

"All children in the Page electorate should have the opportunity to get the highest quality public education,” NSW Teachers Federation president Maurie Mulheron said.

"Polling by the union shows the overwhelming majority of voters in 18 key marginal electorates, including Page, believe federal funding for public schools is too low and that funding should be increased straight away.

"Results show school funding will be a key federal election vote decider, with 83per cent of respondents stating that public school funding is very important or fairly important to how they will vote.

"If our leaders can't commit to ensuring every school is at 100 per cent of the resourcing standard, then they should look at every parent and teacher in the eye and explain to them why their children aren't a priority.

"We will be active across Australia, through social media, outdoor advertising and targeted action in 18 marginal federal seats, including doorknocking and phone banks.

"We will be active in every school community across Australia, making the case for Fair Funding Now! and we won't back down until every child is given a fair go.”