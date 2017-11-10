Menu
Login
News

A facelift for Apex park

The shelters will be a similar style to the one pictured.
The shelters will be a similar style to the one pictured. Contributed
Rachel Vercoe
by

HAVE you noticed the shelter and toilets at Apex park are now lying in a demolished heap on the ground?

Never fear, there are exciting plans for Apex park thanks to Coffs Harbour City Council and Woolgoolga Lions.

Work began on Monday to replace the existing restrooms and shelter and are expected to be completed by Christmas, depending on the weather.

Council is funding the replacement of the existing restrooms to include one accessible and two ambulant unisex toilets.

As part of the Lions Centenary, the Woolgoolga Lions are funding the installation of two picnic shelters and four picnic tables.

One shelter will be larger, with a longer table setting for group activities.　

 

A digital visualisation of what the new restrooms will look like.
A digital visualisation of what the new restrooms will look like. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate
BREAKING: Family escapes car dangling over cliff

BREAKING: Family escapes car dangling over cliff

PARAMEDICS "feared the worst" when they turned up at the scene where a car, with camper trailer attached, almost plummeted off a cliff with a family inside.

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2017 2:02 PM

Making Coffs Harbour's skies safer

CASA will next week stage a safety briefing for pilots in Coffs Harbour.

CASA to brief pilots on safety in Coffs Harbour

Men guilty over Lynette Daley's death face sentencing

Lynette Daley's family, sister Joanne Daley, stepfather Gordon Davis, mother Thelma Davis, sisters Tina Daley and Pauline Davis.

Adrian Attwater, 47, and Paul Maris, 43 to learn their fates

Kerbside rubbish collection service in for a change

Coffs Harbour's kerbside bulky goods collections are due to be changed in March.

New system proposed for scheduled kerbside bulky goods collections.

Local Partners