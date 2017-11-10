A facelift for Apex park

The shelters will be a similar style to the one pictured.

The shelters will be a similar style to the one pictured. Contributed

HAVE you noticed the shelter and toilets at Apex park are now lying in a demolished heap on the ground?

Never fear, there are exciting plans for Apex park thanks to Coffs Harbour City Council and Woolgoolga Lions.

Work began on Monday to replace the existing restrooms and shelter and are expected to be completed by Christmas, depending on the weather.

Council is funding the replacement of the existing restrooms to include one accessible and two ambulant unisex toilets.

As part of the Lions Centenary, the Woolgoolga Lions are funding the installation of two picnic shelters and four picnic tables.

One shelter will be larger, with a longer table setting for group activities.