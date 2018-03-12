A facelift creates the perfect family home

LINDA NOLAN FROM EXCEL PROPERTY AGENCY'S Property Pick of the Week is this Coffs Harbour home.

Linda, tell us about this home:

This is simply that big family home all families want and need, all on one easy living level.

Looking just like new, this home has had a major face lift and beautifully renovated to offer shining timber-look floors throughout the high traffic areas, new carpets and fresh paint throughout, two brand new bathrooms and a most delightful 'bling' fresh white kitchen that everyone with love.

There are four bedrooms with ceiling fans and wardrobes, the main with ensuite, two separate living areas with air-conditioning and plenty of storage for a family.

Sitting proudly on the knoll of a hill, the home is on one convenient level, enjoying amazing views North into the hinterland and mountain beyond. I love the outlook and easy, level living - not to mention the location, so close to schools and shopping convenience.

There are plenty of opportunities waiting here for those looking for space or somewhere to build a granny flat or big shed down the back.

The home sits on 1332m2 of land with single vehicle access on the side for convenience. It can't be subdivided, but I'd like to see this property utilised to its maximum potential. The home only takes up half the land, and there is so much more you can do on the rest.

Not only does the home have side access, it also has a drive through garage to the rear yard. There are so many homes where you can't access the rear yard, but that's not a problem here. Perfect for getting the trailer, boat or caravan off the street and out the back.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

I love the new kitchen - it has bling!! You have to come and see it for yourself and appreciate the design, storage and quality.

I also love the outlook from the kitchen and family area. This is the central hub of this home and has a picturesque view from each window, just a lovely space to live in. This family area opens onto the North facing outdoor entertaining area. The views from here are green and divine; I'm sure a lot of family fun and entertaining is to be had here.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

I know that many people and families of all shapes and sizes will love this home. Families, retirees or investors looking for a level home and space to move. Opportunists also may consider, rent out the home and build the granny flat on the unused land.

The home is like new with nothing to do, so this property is ideal for those who 'don't' want to do a thing, but unpack right now.

COFFS HARBOUR

8 Sandra Cl

4 bed, 2bath, 2 car

PRICE: $578,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Linda Nolan, Excel Property Agency, 0402 321 831, linda@excelpa.com.au