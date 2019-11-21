MG's duty to the Men of League

Mark Geyer will be the special guest of the Men of League North Coast branch Sportsman’s Luncheon at the Coffs Hotel.

IF THERE'S one man of league who knows a thing or two about the value of help in a tough time its Mark Geyer.

The bloke with the big temper and no fear factor in his playing days, has post league been a champion of charity earning himself an Order of Australia Medal for his years of community work.

Headed to Coffs as a guest of the local Men of League branch, MG famously helped Queensland flood victims in organising the 2011 Legends of Origin match, which raised $455,000 for the flood appeal.

He's also served charities like Fight for Life and Save Our Sons.

Armed with a host of hilarious behind the league stories, Geyer will be joined by comedian Danny McMaster at the North Coast Men of League Sportsmans Luncheon at the Coffs Hotel on Saturday, November 30

Former Balmain and NSW player Neil Pringle will also be there along with ex-Penrith players Steve Carter and Paul Clark.

"The Men of League achieves a lot of great things off the field, in our region," North Coast MOL President Peter Barrett said.

"Men of League was set up in 2004, our branch was established in 2007 and is now one of 28 across Australia.

"It's about supporting those who have fallen on tough times, it's about hospital visits and offering welfare to not just former players, but their families right through to anyone who has been involved in rugby league clubs."

NRL Legend Mark Geyer paid a visit to Loyola Senior School to congratulate their football team on recent success.

The Men of League North Coast Sportsmans Luncheon.

Where: The Coffs Hotel

When: Saturday, November 30 at 11am

Tickets: $60 pp, or $600 for table of 10. Auction and raffle.

Tickets available on the day or to book ring Peter Barrett on 0414 227 068 or email barrettcoote@gmail.com or call the Coffs Harbour Hotel on 66 25 38 17.