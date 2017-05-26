A dollar term difference to Coffs Coast schools

THE Federal Government's Australian Education Amendment Bill 2017, has been broken down into real terms, with a funding calculator showing exactly the benefit each school will receive.

Speaking in Federal Parliament, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker spoke of the direct benefit the Bill would bring to Coffs Coast schools.

An important component of this bill is the $18.6 billion additional funding for Australian schools over the next 10 years.

"I would just like to quote a few examples to the people of my electorate as to the sorts of funding increases that are going to be provided," Mr Hartsuyker told Parliament.

"In the Coffs Harbour area, Orara High School will get an additional $6.5 million.

"John Paul College will get an additional $26.5 million and Coffs Harbour High will get an additional $9.3 million.

THE BREAKDOWN WHAT EXTRA FUNDING MEANS FOR COFFS COAST SCHOOLS

Mr Hartsuyker also said that, while Labor's previous education policy was unfunded, this funding is real, committed funds which each school will receive over the next 10 years.

While extra funding for our schools is welcome, Mr Hartsuyker is under no illusion that extra money is a silver bullet.

"In recent years, despite increased funding, we have seen educational outcomes declining," he said.

"That is why the government is absolutely focused on putting in place policies that are going to improve educational outcomes over and above merely increasing funding.

"We are looking at a range of areas to improve learning performance such as strengthening teaching and school leadership, developing essential knowledge and skills, improving student participation and parental engagement... and building better evidence and transparency.

"There will be initiatives to keep our best teachers in the classroom-and nothing affects the outcomes in the classroom more than the quality of the teachers we retain and the quality of the teachers we attract.

"[These] are not financial reforms but they go to the heart of improving the educational outcomes that young people will receive."

For estimates of each school's funding increase, visit the Australian Government's School Funding Estimator here.